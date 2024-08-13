Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. 10,740,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,221,949. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock valued at $76,982,734 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

