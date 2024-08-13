Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. 11,669,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,381. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock valued at $76,982,734 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

