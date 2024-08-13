UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 812,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 393,039 shares.The stock last traded at $19.33 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

