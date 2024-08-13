UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UniCredit stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 280,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

