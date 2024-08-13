UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
UniCredit stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 280,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.24.
UniCredit Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.