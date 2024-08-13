United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 158,868 shares of company stock worth $1,251,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

