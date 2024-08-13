Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.97. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 686,956 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.