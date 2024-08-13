US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

