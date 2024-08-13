Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on USIO. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USIO

About Usio

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.