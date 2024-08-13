Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 762,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 204,610 shares of company stock worth $1,251,541 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. 40,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,821. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

