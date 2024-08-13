Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

