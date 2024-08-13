Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

