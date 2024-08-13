VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $9.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,282. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.32.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

