Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. 538,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,539. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

