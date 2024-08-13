Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

VCLT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

