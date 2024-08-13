Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.22. 54,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,783. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

