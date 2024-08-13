Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.