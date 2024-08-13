Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

