Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Raised by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

