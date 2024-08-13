Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.07. 3,564,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.80. The company has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

