Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,287. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.