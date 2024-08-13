Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

