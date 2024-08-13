Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,235. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.