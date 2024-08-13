Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,202. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

