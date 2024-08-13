Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $723,901.82 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $723,901.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,621,914,144 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

