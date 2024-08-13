Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.69

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 152255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -310.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,372. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

