Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.03

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.03 and last traded at $107.94, with a volume of 411165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

