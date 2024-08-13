Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

VRNT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 550,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

