Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 56.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 317,184 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 939,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 263,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

