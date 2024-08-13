Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Up 29.5%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 29.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Vital Energy Trading Up 29.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

