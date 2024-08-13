Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.40 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $3.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,526.33 or 1.00118474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.61584257 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $3,826,341.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

