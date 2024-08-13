Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,927. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

