Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walker Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.70. 17,362,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333,799. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $552.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.