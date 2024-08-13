Walker Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 21.5% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.79. 2,548,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,757. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

