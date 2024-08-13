WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 213 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

