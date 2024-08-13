WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 8,498,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,881,280. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,168,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,413. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

