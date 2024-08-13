WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 129 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.62.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.