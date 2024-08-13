WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.93. 300,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average is $184.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.