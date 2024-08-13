WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $159,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 234.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $189.87. 1,142,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.47. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

