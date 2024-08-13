WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $307,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,603.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,529,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,359.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 313,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,365 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,325.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 256,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,378.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 90,093,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

