WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $701,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.50. The stock had a trading volume of 503,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,673. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.