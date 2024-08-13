WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,866,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 70,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.