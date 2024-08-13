WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 350 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

AFL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.45. 761,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

