Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 359 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,801. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

