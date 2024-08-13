Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in eBay were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

EBAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,237. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

