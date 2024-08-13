Wedmont Private Capital Buys 54 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,082,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,706,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,818,000 after purchasing an additional 273,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SHW traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.06. The stock had a trading volume of 736,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,773. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.