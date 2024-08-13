Wedmont Private Capital Buys 989 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,459. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.84.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

