Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,570. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

