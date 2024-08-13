Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADSK stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,570. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.61.
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
