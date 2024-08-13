Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dover were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dover by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.70. 395,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.20. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

