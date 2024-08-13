Wedmont Private Capital Has $3.98 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $865.13. 865,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.93 and a 200 day moving average of $778.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

