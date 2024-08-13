Wedmont Private Capital Has $308,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

TTD stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. 3,643,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,985. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 242.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

